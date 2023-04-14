The Women’s Hope Medical Clinic & Hope Adoption will be hosting its annual Walk for Life + 5K fundraising event Saturday morning at the Opelika Sportsplex.

The group will kick off festivities at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K race. Afterward, they’ll hold an awards ceremony and share what God is doing in it’s growing ministry.

“This event will be an incredible opportunity for the community to come together in support of a local organization while also building and furthering relationships with each other,” the nonprofit said in a news release.

The one mile Walk for Life will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be an after party with several local food trucks, face painting, yard games and a bounce house.

Women’s Hope has been serving families in Lee County for about 40 years. In the past year, the clinic has helped over 900 women.

The clinic’s goal is to bring about healthy, hope-filled families by providing care to local women who may be experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. They’re also looking to provide “educational, relational, and spiritual support to these families, so they can walk through pregnancy and parenting with confidence,” the release said.

Because the nonprofit does not receive any government aid, it relies solely off of donations from individuals, businesses, churches and events like the Walk for Life + 5K. During last year’s event, over 400 people came, including runners, churches, students, kids and families served by Women’s Hope. The clinic is hoping for another great turnout on Saturday.

“The Walk for Life + 5K really is very important for the work that we do at Women’s Hope & Hope Adoptions. Without the support of our community, we couldn’t do the work that we are doing here in East Alabama,” said Daria Monroe, the executive director of the organization.

For more information or to register to run in the 5K race or walk in the one-mile Walk for Life, visit www.womenshope.org/walk.