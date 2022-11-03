Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years

Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School.

C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his wife Alex, who are both Auburn University graduates. They are also part of the fifth generation to operate the family business Henig Furs, one of the largest fur companies in the South.

Around 2015, the Jones couple began renovating homes in Auburn, which lead them to developing properties. They established C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC, which stands for Colin, his wife Alex, and their children Adeline and Maddox.

“Developing is not our first job. It’s something we love to do and we pick and choose certain developments that we want to invest in and pour our heart in. This is something we’re excited about,” Jones said referencing the Miracle Road Townhomes.

The project was approved by the City of Auburn in September and Jones said he closed on the property in late October.

Jones looked at the land about a year ago and said he thought it would be a good property to pursue because of the growth in that area. Auburn City Schools is also looking to build the second high school close by on land east of North Donahue and north of Shug Jordan Parkway.

“I think the growth through Donahue and Farmville out that way is going to be where Auburn grows,” Jones said.

For the next step in the process, civil engineers will begin their work of designing and planning, which Jones said will take about six to eight weeks. After that, he hopes to begin construction in January or February of 2023.

Jones plans to complete the development project in two or three phases within the next two to three years with the help of builders Hooper Homes, LLC, an Opelika company Jones has worked with on several projects before.

There will be six complexes with a total of 33 townhomes. The conceptual plan is for each home to have three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Jones said the price point will likely be between $375,000 and $399,000, but he is also considering leasing units.

“I think having that price point, a townhome in an area and location like that, will give families an opportunity to be in Auburn and have a great location without the sticker price of what you’re gonna get if you cross over the interstate and get a little closer to campus,” Jones said.

The project will be on 10 acres of land. Four acres will hold the townhomes and the six remaining acres will be a common area. Jones said they’re considering adding walking trials.

The architecture for the townhomes will have a white, clean design similar to styles that can be found at the beach. Jones said it will also mimic other developments he’s completed in Auburn including The Lex and The Bricks, both located on South Debardeleben Street.

“That particular type of architecture is something that we like,” he said.

C.A.A.M Real Estate was also involved in the development of The Arbors, a single-family residential neighborhood on White Street in Auburn, and in the development of townhomes on Moore Circle in Auburn.

Jones said the Miracle Road Townhomes will bring something new and fresh to the community.

“I think over time, and where Auburn is growing, I think it’s a good opportunity for the family that moves to Auburn, or the professor, or the college student who just graduated and wants to still be in Auburn, but not have a huge house,” he said.