When the film “Sound of Freedom” was released in theaters in July, it sparked a nationwide conversation about sex trafficking.

The film was based on the true story about Tim Ballard, a former U.S. agent who made it his mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia. While the film is set in Colombia, Kathryn Guthrie, who advocates for sex trafficking survivors, said it’s important to remember that modern slavery is also a major problem in the United States.

There’s an estimated 49.6 million people living in modern slavery, including forced labor and forced marriage, according to the International Labour Organization. That’s more than three times the number of people who were enslaved in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, which was roughly 13 million.

About 6.3 million people became victims of forced commercial sexual exploitation. Nearly 5 million of those victims have been identified as women and girls.

Today, there are more victims of modern-day slavery than ever. National databases report that the U.S. is the number one consumer of sexual exploitation in the world.

Guthrie founded Worthy², a faith-based organization in Opelika that aims to fight human trafficking and advocates for victims and survivors. To eliminate sex trafficking, Guthrie said we have to stop it at the root.

“We have got to stop it through prevention before it even starts, and there’s two ways to do that,” she said. “One is we have to educate people on child sex trafficking and exploitation and what it looks like here. Two is you have to stop the demand, which is pornography. That means men have to rise up.”

The U.S. Department of State estimates that 31% of children that experience sex trafficking in the U.S. do so at the hands of a family member. Guthrie said some professionals believe it’s around 47%.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation reported that a survey conducted in the U.S. revealed that “1 in every 25 adult men (about 4 million) had purchased sex within the past three years, with 57% of those who had purchased sex saying they purchased sex multiple times.”

Guthrie provided a statistic from Covenant Eyes and Conquer Series that said 64% of the Christian men and 15% of the Christian women they surveyed reported that they watch pornography at least once a month. Guthrie challenges men and women to take a stand and get involved in organizations like Worthy² to fight sex trafficking and eliminate the demand for it.

Worthy², worthy squared, focuses on reaching out to the victims and building relationships with them. Guthrie said they consistently check in on the victims and provide clothing, medicine and other resources they may need.

Worthy² also helps assist victims throughout the court process and connects them to resources to help them detox from any drug addictions, earn their GED, receive counseling, get their record expunged or establish a long-term residential living situation. Worthy² partners with various programs and organizations across the southeast.

Internet dangers

In the U.S., the internet has played a major role in helping predators find vulnerable kids and teens.

“There’s another saying that we use in our trainings, ‘predators prey where children play,’ and they’re playing on the internet,” Guthrie said.

She urges parents to check their children’s devices and monitor who they are interacting with online.

“As a parent we have to do our due diligence to teach our children about internet safety,” she said.

In 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received over 31 million reports of child sexual abuse material (child pornography). In the U.S. alone there were about 4 million online predators.

Guthrie said during the COVID-19 pandemic there was a large increase of online child sexual abuse material. Internet crimes against children also tends to increase over the summer months while kids are at home spending more time playing online games or using social media.

Three years ago, Guthrie said she knew a young teenage girl who made a public Instagram account on a dare. A classmate told the girl she wouldn’t be able to get 1,000 followers in 30 days. Guthrie said the girl reached the goal in less than 10 days and most of the followers were men.

The girl’s parent found out about the situation and asked a friend in law enforcement to spot check 150 of the accounts. Guthrie said 27 out of 150 were registered sex offenders.

Education

Guthrie plans to start providing more opportunities to educate the community. Sometime in August, Worthy² will be hosting Human Trafficking 101 training classes.

For several years, Worthy² has also partnered with the Opelika Police Department, and in June, the organization held a training seminar for the officers.

Guthrie said with the help of the Lee County District Attorney they talked about different cases involving sex trafficking, how to investigate these cases and how to get a conviction.

“We’ve done a lot of work with them as far as sharing information,” Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said. “We’ve used them as a resource when we come across folks who are victims of human trafficking, and they are a bridge to a lot of the resources that are out there.”

The OPD and the City of Opelika has worked with Worthy² to become a human trafficking safe zone, which involves training city employees on how to recognize trafficking and what to do when they see it.

Healey said sex trafficking is something that affects every community and each situation can look very different.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do different in Opelika is take a very proactive approach to combating it and trying to cut if off at its root,” Healey said.

Healey encourages citizens to reach out to the OPD if they see something out of place.

“If you’re in that situation, you’re being victimized, get away from them and call us,” Healey said. “Let us know and we’ll do everything we can to help you and get you out of that situation.”