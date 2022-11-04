Yarbrough Tennis Center to undergo $115,000 remodel ahead of SEC tournament

With the SEC Men’s Tennis Championship coming next April to Auburn University, the City of Auburn has made plans for $115,000 in upgrades to the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Yarbrough center is home to both Auburn’s men’s and women’s tennis teams and is also open to the public.

The upgrades will primarily be on Auburn University’s portion of the facility as they prepare for the upcoming SEC Tournament in the spring. Updates are planned for the team locker rooms, training rooms, and exercise room. Two unused coach’s locker rooms will also be turned into a team conference room. There will also be cosmetic improvements done to the training center lobby.

“I know that they're expanding their training room,” said City of Auburn Parks and Recreation Director Becky Richardson. “The training room is not huge right now. It will help since both the men's and women's teams are out there. And with the things they've already done, adding exercise equipment and things like that, I think it'll be a big plus for them.”

The renovation is expected to begin sometime this month and should be completed around January 2023. The facility will remain open to the public during renovation.

Richardson said the project was requested to be done as quickly as possible to accommodate the student-athletes.

“What you run into when you're doing projects, because of their teams and their teams’ schedules, you almost have to get in and out before they start their schedule,” she said. “They'll start their schedules in January and their SEC schedules a little bit later in the spring.”

According to Richardson, the university originally approached the city about upgrading the tennis center around 2019. The project was put on hold due to COVID, increased construction costs, and building materials not being available.

“They delayed the work a couple of years and this year we went on and did the specs and got bids on it,” she said. “The bids came in at about $115,000... and so we're moving forward with it.”

The Yarbrough Tennis Center was jointly developed between the City of Auburn and Auburn University Athletics. While the city owns and manages the facility, the university pays a lease every month and pays for maintenance. The university is covering the $115,000 price tag for the renovation.

Additionally, the city is making plans to resurface the facility’s clay courts this winter. That project is expected to cost an additional $86,000. This resurfacing is a part of regular maintenance. Clay court resurfacing costs are covered by the city.

Richardson said the facility’s hard courts were originally scheduled for resurfacing in 2023, but Auburn University asked that those be done ahead of the SEC Men’s Tennis Championship. The hard courts were resurfaced earlier this year. That cost was split between the university and the city. Richardson said the college pays the majority of the cost while the city pays around 15 percent.

The Yarbrough Tennis Center features 16 clay courts, 12 hard courts, and 6 indoor courts. The hard courts and indoor courts are available for public use when the university is not using them. The public showers and lockers will remain open during the renovation.