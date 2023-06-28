After a seven-month long process, the Yarbrough’s Crossroads landscape has been revitalized in Beulah. The nonprofit Beulah Friends of the Community, Inc. held a dedication Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the work that was put into revitalizing the intersection of Lee Road 270 and Lee Road 279. John Findley, a member of BFOTC, described the intersection as the gateway to the Beulah community. Several years ago, the Yarbrough Store was on one of the corners of the intersection. After it burned down, the area became an overgrown area and “red clay scar,” Findley said.

In 2016, Beulah resident Lamar Sims wanted to create an organization like a rotary club and had help to establish Beulah Friends of the Community. Findley, who joined in 2019, said one of the major projects the group wanted to undertake involved landscaping intersections that lead into the community. After talking about this idea for a few years, Findley decided to draw up a plan to cut down the overgrowth, plant grass and shrubbery, take out the red clay, add flower boxes and set up a chain link fence for churches and organizations to display information about local activities and events. The information board already has banners for local vacation Bible schools and registration for sports teams. “Now they have a place to put it and the community knows to look there,” Findley said.

During the process of cutting down the overgrowth, Findley said they were able to uncover a “local treasure” — a well-house that served community residents in the early 1900s. They also installed a “welcome to Beulah” sign and a flagpole to fly the United States flag and the Alabama state flag. During the dedication on Tuesday, members of Auburn’s Boy Scout Troop 11 raised the flag, while Kenny Mayfield from the Auburn University Marching Band played “To the Colors” on the trumpet.

Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee and Lee County Commissioner Tony Langley approved the concept to make improvements to the intersection and assisted in upgrading the road shoulders. Various community members pitched in to help build flower boxes, plant bushes and set up the chain link fence information board. “If there was a group of people like all of you everywhere in Lee County it would be beautiful, and I think that says a lot. So thank you for everything that you’ve done,” said Debbie Wood, a member of the Alabama House of Representatives. Sen. Randy Price added, “What you guys have done in this community to bring beauty and take care of your community, I have never seen something like this take place, and I have a pretty big district.” Findley said a local lawn service will maintain the grass at Yarbrough’s Crossroads, but told the people in attendance that they will still need the communities help to keep the intersection and other local roadways free of trash and litter.

