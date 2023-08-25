This weekend is an exciting one for those looking to get outside and get active.

From yoga classes to bike rides, there are plenty of adventurous activities you can get into in the next couple days. You’ll have a chance to learn some bike safety.

If you’re just looking to win some fun prizes at the park, Chewacla State Park may have what you need.

Here is a list of events happening in Auburn-Opelika region this weekend:

Saturday

Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure: The Auburn Bicycle Committee will host Ride and Seek at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Chewacla State Park. This event will teach kids how to ride safely and have fun, and it is designed for kids in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. Riders and their parents will get safety tips from experts and test their skills on the mountain bike trail and paved trail. There will be free prizes and a raffle for great bike equipment! The cost of the event is $10 per person. Visit City of Auburn Parks and Recreation: Ride and Seek (myrec.com) for more information.

Yoga Basics: Hatha Yoga: Transform Yoga & Wellness will have a hatha yoga class at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Opelika. Hatha is a no-flow/vinyasa-style yoga, and the class cost $20 to attend. You can register on Transform Yoga & Wellness’s website.

Pottery and Poses with Crysten and Donna: Pottery and Poses, a painting and yoga event, will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Be Yoga in Auburn. Guests can paint a stoneware bowl using a variety of glazes and techniques. They will do simple yoga poses while the paint dries. The pottery will be kiln-fired, and participants can pick up their masterpieces at Be Yoga a week later. The workshop costs $80. Everything is included. Visit AllEvents.in for ticket information and more.

Sunday

Splash Bash: AU’s Recreation and Wellness Center will have its First 56 pool party at 12 p.m. Sunday at the Leisure Activity Pool in Auburn. You can enjoy free food, fun activities and freebies! Please visit AU’s Recreation and Wellness website for more information.

Sunday Makebreak: Abstract Art: Michaels store in Auburn will have a free, in-store abstract painting class from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event is for all ages and requires no skill. All supplies are included. Please visit Michaels’ website for more information and registration.