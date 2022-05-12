You can give to the Food Bank of East Alabama on Saturday from the comfort of your own mailbox

The Food Bank of East Alabama asks for citizens to help stamp out hunger by participating in the nation’s largest single-day food drive on Saturday.

“There’s a lot of need that’s out there, but the good thing is that there’s something that we can do to address it,” said Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is hosted each year for the National Association of Letter Carriers and helps support local food banks and Americans who struggle with hunger.

Everyone can help on Saturday morning by leaving non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes or inside mailboxes with the flag up. Henk said the letter carrier will know exactly what it’s for.

“It does really represent a lot of work on the part of the letter carries, so we really are grateful,” Henk said. “Without them this drive wouldn’t work.”

Henk said the letter carriers will pick up the bag of food and take it to the post office, where food bank staff and volunteers will then gather the donations.

The food will be distributed to food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters within the local community. The Food Bank of East Alabama supports seven counties in east central Alabama, which has more than 57,200 people who experience food hardship, according to Henk.

The items that are needed include: cereal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, stew, peanut butter and jelly, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, 100% juice, boxed and canned meals and canned protein such as tuna and chicken.

Henk said donating baby formula would also be helpful since there is currently a shortage.

The Food Bank of East Alabama has participated in this national food drive for the past 30 years and is returning after a two-year break that was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We experienced a real hit because of that," Henk said. "Food banks really count on this drive to get ready for the summer. Summer is a particularly challenging time.”

Henk said people tend to donate more around holidays like Thanksgiving or Christmas, but there is just as much of a need, if not more, for people to donate in the summer as children are out of school and don’t have access to school meals.

“Our food pantries tend to see a real steep increase in need over the course of the summer, so the timing of this is just perfect,” she said.

Henk hopes to receive a lot of donations this year, especially since food banks across the country are experiencing problems with food supply and shortages and because more people are facing food insecurity after the pandemic.

“It’s needed more now than it really ever has been,” she said. “This is one of those times where we really need the community to respond.”

Henk said the Stamp Out Hunger food drive provides a way for citizens to support neighbors who struggle with hunger.

“We live in a fabulous community," Henk said. "My experience has been when people know of the need, they respond."