You can only hope to contain them: Auburn University gets $450K grant to stop the spread of feral hogs

A trio of Auburn University researchers has landed a federal grant to study a longstanding problem for Alabama farmers and landowners: feral hogs.
The state’s coastal and Black Belt areas are rife with the animals, which eat and root up crops to the tune of millions of dollars per year. AU Forestry and Wildlife Sciences faculty members Steven Ditchkoff, Mark Smith and Graeme Lockaby have been awarded a $450,000 federal grant to help launch the Alabama Feral Swine Control Pilot Program (FSCP), to be run through the Alabama Soil and Water Conservation Committee.
According to Smith, the study will track the hogs' spread around the state. Lee and surrounding counties are not affected nearly as much as the aforementioned coastal plain and Black Belt, but there are notable populations as far north as Limestone County, located on the Tennessee state line.
Problems
Feral hogs breed prolifically and are intelligent, aggressive and highly adaptable – all traits that make controlling their population difficult, according to Ditchkoff, who was recently recognized by The Wildlife Society for his work on the book "Invasive Wild Pigs in North America: Ecology, Impacts, and Management."
They’re not native to Alabama or anywhere else in North America.
“Wild pigs were first introduced in the 1500s into North America by the earliest settlers and explorers,” Ditchkoff explained. “They would drop off pigs on islands and shores and the pigs would naturally reproduce. … When these ships would return to get food or water, they would have a ready supply of pork.”
Pigs aren’t migratory like dogs or horses – their short legs and natural girth make them sedentary and much less likely to spread out. That means they’re only found in areas where they’ve been introduced by humans, areas that are typically devoid of natural predators like wolves and mountain cats – like the Deep South.
Their impact extends beyond eating up corn, peanut and bean crops on large farms. They foul streams and ditches with e. coli contamination from their waste, and they take big bites out of forests and other popular hunting grounds.
“We just recently completed a study that found wild pigs would consume about 23 percent of the acorn crop. … Think about that in terms of the deer and turkeys that are also competing for that crop,” Smith said.
Solutions
Smith and Ditchkoff are quick to concede that feral hogs are in Alabama to stay, but there are some effective methods of controlling populations locally, like trapping them in large, fenced pens that are monitored and baited with corn. Once caught, the animals are killed and buried.
Ditchkoff said one such monitoring project cleared over 700 hogs from a population of over 2,000 affecting a cluster of large farms in the south central part of the state.
Another method is to encourage hunters to go after the hogs; however, Smith said the state has tried to encourage that with no bag limits, daytime hunting during deer season and other relaxed rules, with not much success. He pointed out how labor intensive it is to deal with the animals once they’re dead – their size, the time required to bury them (or clean and butcher them) and the like.
“Hunters are killing pigs, but even with all that flexibility we’re not seeing levels of significant reduction,” Smith said.
Smith said the federal grant would allow the researchers to hone in on the best ways to train farmers how to deal with their hog problems locally, as well as crop damage and monitoring water contamination in affected areas.
Why are wild pigs so hard to control?
Pigs possess many biological and behavioral traits that enable them to live just about anywhere and quickly populate new areas. The following is from "A Landowner's Guide for Wild Pig Management - Practical Methods for Wild Pig Control," a study compiled by Mississippi’s and Alabama’s cooperative extension systems:
1. Wild pigs are habitat generalists, meaning that they are highly adaptable and can live in many different habitat types throughout a landscape or region. They can tolerate a wide range of climates, ranging from the hot, dry deserts of Mexico to the subzero temperatures of the extreme northern United States and Canada.
2. Wild pigs are opportunistic omnivores. They eat mostly plant matter and invertebrate animals such as worms, insects, and insect larvae. When the opportunity presents itself, wild pigs will eat small mammals, the young of larger mammals and the eggs and young of ground-nesting birds and reptiles.
3. Wild pigs have a high reproductive potential. Some individuals reach sexual maturity as early as six months of age. Litter sizes average about six piglets, but range from three to eight piglets. Females can farrow (give birth) twice per year.
4. Wild pigs have low natural mortality. They are most vulnerable to predation when they are young. Once pigs reach about 40 pounds, few predators pose a serious threat. Although diseases and parasites have some effect on wild pig populations, their impacts are not well known and the factors involved are poorly understood. The highest rates of wild pig mortality are a result of human activities: hunting, trapping and automobile collisions.