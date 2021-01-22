You can only hope to contain them: Auburn University gets $450K grant to stop the spread of feral hogs

Pigs aren’t migratory like dogs or horses – their short legs and natural girth make them sedentary and much less likely to spread out. That means they’re only found in areas where they’ve been introduced by humans, areas that are typically devoid of natural predators like wolves and mountain cats – like the Deep South.

Their impact extends beyond eating up corn, peanut and bean crops on large farms. They foul streams and ditches with e. coli contamination from their waste, and they take big bites out of forests and other popular hunting grounds.

“We just recently completed a study that found wild pigs would consume about 23 percent of the acorn crop. … Think about that in terms of the deer and turkeys that are also competing for that crop,” Smith said.

Solutions

Smith and Ditchkoff are quick to concede that feral hogs are in Alabama to stay, but there are some effective methods of controlling populations locally, like trapping them in large, fenced pens that are monitored and baited with corn. Once caught, the animals are killed and buried.

Ditchkoff said one such monitoring project cleared over 700 hogs from a population of over 2,000 affecting a cluster of large farms in the south central part of the state.