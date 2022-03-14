 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You just lost an hour, so you should be even more careful behind the wheel, auto club says

The American Automobile Association is warning motorists to be especially alert in the wake of Daylight Savings Time, which means drowsy drivers and darker mornings.

"In today's fast-paced, sleep-deprived world, drowsy driving continues to be a safety risk on our roads," said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson. "Lack of sleep causes loss of focus and can prove dangerous while driving."

According to federation of motor clubs, drivers who miss one to two hours of sleep nearly double their risk for a crash. The study also noted drivers who have slept for less than five hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk.

Drivers are urged to get at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road, whether they think they feel drowsy or not. Also, they should travel at times of the day when they are usually awake, and avoid heavy foods as well as medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.

Motorists should also have a heightened sense of awareness in neighborhoods and school zones, especially during times when children are coming to and from school.

With 50% of crashes occurring during periods of darkness, drivers should check their headlights for signs of deterioration. Headlights usually begin to deteriorate in five years, or as early as three years.

According to AAA, drivers should check their headlights for yellowing or clouding. If the bulb is difficult to see, the driver should replace or restore the lens as soon as possible.

