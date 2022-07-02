“You never know when you come to work if you’re going home today': Rita Smith on her life in emergency management

Rita Smith has made her life's work helping communities prepare for and respond to emergencies.

That dedication, and a love for Auburn football, brought her to Lee County, first as an emergency manager and now as director of Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

A couple of weeks ago, she picked up another title: first vice president of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers, which represents Alabama’s emergency managers in all 67 counties.

“It’s not just a title; it’s a huge honor, and I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve and help others,” Smith said. “It has kind of been a career goal to serve in this level.”

On June 16 at the 2022 Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference in Tuscaloosa, Smith was elected to the position earlier this month at the annual Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference in Tuscaloosa.

The new role won't change her current job.

“Lee County is my priority – always has been and will continue to be,” Smith said.

As the first vice president, Smith will help set goals for the association, fulfill the needs of the counties and work on legislative items. Smith said she will become its president next year.

She said she was on the legislative committee and recently helped get House Bill 3 passed, which recognizes emergency managers as being members of the public safety community.

“The main goal for me is to be able to serve the other counties and other association members to encourage them to be as involved as possible with our association to continue to professionalize emergency management,” Smith said.

Smith said she also wants to help voices in smaller counties be heard and encourage a new generation of emergency managers.

“Rita is a proven leader, poised and willing to make a tremendous impact on the Association,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers, in a release. “She has proven her genuine desire and sense of responsibility to protect citizens in her home county and across the state."

Auburn fan

Smith said the career field of emergency management found her.

Around 2003, she got her first EMA position in Monroe County as an administrative assistant, she said.

She became an emergency manager in 2004. That year, Hurricane Ivan struck the Gulf Coast and then hit Monroe County inland as a Category 3.

“It took power and services out for two weeks in that county,” Smith said. “I had just been to a hurricane response class prior to it. I learned some textbook things that you do, which are nothing like what you really do.”

When dealing with a disaster, Smith said, you have to be thinking ahead and planning what the next steps will be 12 hours out to 72 hours out. Also, it's important to realize that each disaster is different.

After Ivan, the Gulf Coast was bombarded by Hurricane Dennis in July 2005, Katrina in August 2005 and Rita in September 2005.

In addition to responding to these hurricanes, Smith remembers being deployed several times to help other counties and other agencies with their emergencies.

Meanwhile, Smith and her husband David were enjoying attending Auburn football games and wishing they lived closer to the Plains.

In 2008, Smith mentioned in a meeting that she would be interested in coming to Lee County if there was ever an opening.

A few weeks later, she got a job there and has been in Lee County ever since.

Smith became the interim director in Lee County in February of 2020, after the Lee County Commission terminated director Kathy Carson for not following procurement rules when purchasing an ATV.

Smith was officially named the director in March of 2021 after receiving a unanimous vote of approval from county commissioners, who praised her leadership over the previous two years in the aftermath of the Beauregard tornadoes.

Beauregard tornadoes

In 2019, when disaster struck Beauregard in the form of an EF-4 tornado that killed 23 people, Smith was serving as Carson's deputy, and she took action as the county's lead public information officer.

Smith was in charge of communicating with about 450 media outlets, including "Good Morning America" and outlets around the world.

She said she’d constantly receive calls and messages from media, even when she’d go home just to shower or rest.

“It’s around the clock because people are in so many different time zones,” she said.

Smith conducted daily briefings every day and coordinated visits from President Donald Trump, Gov. Kay Ivey and other political leaders and dignitaries.

“You learn how to adapt and overcome," Smith said, "and you learn that sleep, you’re not getting any of that.”

Smith began talking with media about 4 or 5 hours after the tornado touched down, and she said it was impossible not to get emotional.

Search and rescue was led by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, whom Smith said is the “most awesome sheriff ever,” and cleanup was handled by Lee County engineer Justin Hardee, whom Smith described as “fantastic and very skilled.”

She said these three worked closely together while responding to this disaster.

Getting ready

When bad weather has a possibility of coming through the area, Smith and her team are prepared to monitor it day and night. At the EMA office, Smith has a hammock, blankets, pillows and extra shoes.

EMA will soon be moving into a new building with showers and a full kitchen.

“You never know when you come to work if you’re going home today or in a couple of days,” she said.

Besides weather-related emergencies, Smith and her team also respond to fires, car accidents, search and rescues and more.

Smith specifically remembers two missing child operations in which both children were found safe and returned home to their families.

In Monroe County in 2004, an 18-month-old boy fell into a dry well on Halloween night, and after 18 hours, through the work of search and rescue teams, he was located and rescued.

In Lee County in 2020, responders were notified that 4-year-old Vadie Sides was missing. After 49 hours, she was found safe in the woods near her home and returned to her family.

While Smith has responded to plenty of emergencies away from home, she says the emotions are greater when you're helping citizens you live and work with everyday.

“It’s a whole lot different when it's home,” she said. “When it’s at home, you know the responders that are on the scene and you go down in to the area to do national media interviews with some young ladies who you know, good and well, have children who have died. They’re there and you’re trying to get them away from an area where they’re going to bring body bags across.

“You see first responders that you’re in meetings with and you’re in training with and they’re covered in dirt and mud and blood. It’s a whole lot different than when you go help someone somewhere else.”