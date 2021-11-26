'You should do that again': Opelika woman made a cake, people loved it, so she started a business

While Ryberg isn’t technically an Opelika native, she’s lived in the city since she was 11. The community and support she’s received continue to help her grow into the baker she’s meant to be.

“I’m not a native, but they still love and treat me like one. I love that. My heart was meant to be here,” Ryberg said.

At this point, Ryberg explained the relationships and connections she’s made make work feel like leisure.

“I have a few regulars, and almost all of them became regulars because I did cakes for them last minute. I love seeing them. Every time I see little Miss Brandy I’m happy,” she said.

Brandy Helms feels the exact same way about Ryberg.

“She is amazing. I can send her a picture, and she makes exactly what I show her,” Helms said. “She always goes out of her way on everything. She made my son an awesome poster for him to ask a girl to homecoming. It was just what I asked for.”

Ryberg just wants local folks to know that she’s here for everyone.

“I just want to be the unique cake person that uses local ingredients. I want people to know that right now this is a loving hobby for me, and I want to grow it into a business. This is about love,” she said.