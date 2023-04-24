What started out as a birthday celebration in Dadeville Saturday night turned into a horrific tragedy. A shooting broke out and left 32 people injured and took the lives of four, including 19-year-old Opelika High School graduate Marsiah Collins.

Shirley “Shunte” Jones described her son Collins as a very humble, sweet, respectful and loving child. He was passionate about shoes, writing music, singing, playing football and running track. You could catch him spending time with his parents, five siblings and friends. He’d always gave them a hug and told them he loved them before they left his sight.

Before tragedy struck, it was a typical Saturday for Jones. Her husband Michael Jones was outside cutting the grass. She asked her son to help move the cars out of the way. He told her was getting ready to leave for his weekend job with the food delivery service DoorDash and planned to hang out with friends afterward.

She found out about the shooting after dinner with her husband

So Jones and her husband went out to eat dinner, came back around 10 p.m. and got ready for bed. About 15 minutes later, Jones saw she had missed two phone calls. She called back her nephew, Nyquerious Dowdell. He told her there was a shooting in Dadeville, and no one could find Marsiah. They were concerned he might have been shot.

Jones told her husband. She threw on some clothes and left for Dadeville with her brother, Mark, and cousin Cordero. Michael stayed at the house in case Collins came home.

“In my mind, I was thinking he’s probably on his way home or something like that…,” Michael said. “I got back in the bed, but I couldn’t sleep. I’m praying to God that maybe he’s just on his way back to the house, and I’m staying here waiting.”

They rushed to Dadeville, following ambulances and police cars on the way to the scene. They arrived in the city around 10:45 p.m. and immediately went to the Dadeville hospital. Jones asked the nurses if her son was there. They told her he wasn’t, but she could check the hospital in Alexander City.

“We get to Alex City and the lady said, ‘I don’t have nobody by that name. There’s 17 children in here that’s injured,’” Jones recalled.

She showed the nurse there a picture of Collins. She checked the patients and confirmed Collins wasn’t there. She suggested they head back to Dadeville.

Meanwhile Michael was back home trying to call Collins. It kept going to voicemail, so he started to panic. He checked in with his wife, but she still didn’t know anything.

Jones returned to her car and noticed a missed call from her nephew. She called him back and found out there was a picture going around saying Collins was killed.

“I said Marsiah ain’t dead. I’m still looking for him,” Jones recalled.

She then went to the scene in the 200 block of Broadnax Street. She spoke with seven officers and asked if they knew where she could find her son.

“I just said I just need to know, because I heard that there’s some bodies in there. I just need to know if my son is in there, because he’s not in neither one of these hospitals.”

She showed them a picture of her son, and they told her to park and wait for more information. While she did, numerous calls from Collin’s supportive friends and classmates came pouring in.

“There were so many kids behind me. They wouldn’t leave my side,” she said. “Them are some true friends right there. Them boys did not leave my side. They said, ‘Mom, we’re gonna stay with you until we find out where Siah at.”

Hours later at 4:30 a.m., an officer asked her to describe want her son was wearing. She remembered he left the house in a black hoodie, grey shorts and black joggers and black shoes with red writing on them.

“That’s when they told me that my baby was gone,” Jones said.

All she could do was scream.

The officers said they couldn’t tell her anything else because it had become a state investigation and they were waiting on the state. Jones called her husband while her cousin notified other family members.

Marsiah Collins’ beloved teacher comforted his mom

Jones was still in shock when she returned to Opelika early Sunday morning.

She got a call later that morning from Deidre Fenn, an educator she described as the best teacher her son ever had. Fenn was always there for Collins and he loved her. Fenn woke up Sunday morning to a call from a friend who told her that someone killed Collins. She couldn’t describe the shock and devastation she felt in that moment.

Fenn has been a teacher in the Opelika City School system for 23 years. For the past 15 years, she’s been teaching first graders at Jeter Primary, where she first met Collins. Growing up in Opelika, Fenn had close connections to his family and became like a second mother to him. Collins’ mother kept Fenn up to date about what he was doing, and Fenn would take pictures at different events to send to Jones. Any time Fenn came to support Collins, he would always make sure to talk with her and give her a big hug.

“He was an amazing young man. His smile could light up the room. He was always making people laugh,” Fenn said. “He was so very intelligent. There was so much that he had to give, and it was a privilege to be a part of his life.”

Not knowing what else to do, Fenn reached out to Collins’ mother.

“The morning when I called (Jones), the first thing she said to me was ‘Mrs. Fenn, your baby is gone,’ Fenn said. ‘I just kept telling her I was so sorry, and then I asked if there was anything I could do. She let me come to the house, and I was able to sit with her and the family that day,” Fenn said.

Fenn said Collins usually had a serious expression on his face but would light up the room when he smiled. He often saved his smiles just for her.

“There’s just some kids that you know are special and you watch them,” she said. “I watched him in athletics. I was there with the track team when he won the state championship (in 2021). I got to watch him run, I took pictures of him, watched him on the football field. He was a leader in sports and a leader in the classroom.”

She’s beyond grateful for the community support

“I can’t even express the love that’s been shown to me, my husband and family…” Jones said. “To get all the love, the support, the phone calls, text messages, Facebook messages, I can’t thank the community enough.”

The Opelika community held a candlelight prayer vigil for the family on Monday and one of Collins’ classmates from Opelika High School, Sydney Lowe, created a GoFundMe to raise funds for Collins’ family.

“On April 15, 2023, many of us lost a best friend, a brother, a son, a classmate, and honestly a piece of our hearts at the hands of gun violence,” Lowe wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Marsiah was not only an intelligent student and member of the Opelika community, but he was a loving, caring, and supportive friend, son, and brother to many individuals. Marsiah Collins was an amazing individual in so many ways, and often spread joy and kindness to the lives of many. He could brighten any room and put a smile on any face.”

Collins also left a lasting impression on people that he never really knew. Opelika native Morgan Cooksey, who now lives in Alex City, has attended numerous high school football games with her daughter Savannah. She was 7 years old when Collins was a senior. Cooksey’s decided to finally let her daughter venture down to the fence close to football players standing on the sideline.

“That was when she got the treat of getting her first of many high fives from Marsiah. He would come up to all the kids and give them all high fives, and even talk to them,” Cooksey said in an email. “I know most teens might have just kept walking, or maybe even been aggravated by the kids hovering down there, but not him. He embraced them being down there, and might have even encouraged it.”

After Savannah received her first high five from Collins, she started spending most of the games down by the fence wearing her cheer uniform and cheering for her team.

“Every time he gave her one of those special high fives, she would look up into the stands at me with the biggest smile on her face,” Cooksey said.

Thursday night, Cooksey broke the news to her daughter. She showed her a photo of Collins to see if she remembered him.

Savannah smiled wide and said, “He gave me high fives at the Bulldog games! That’s Si! I love him! He is sooo much fun!”

“And then I had to tell her that this precious boy that made her smile, with what we all thought was just simple little high fives, was taken from us all. He could have walked away, but he took the time to unintentionally make a mark on so many little lives…” Cooksey said. “We are forever thankful for our number 48, and his parents for raising such a beautiful young man.”

The funeral for Marsiah Collins will be held at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Remember Marsiah Collins, a 19-year-old who died the Dadeville shooting