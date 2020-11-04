‘Your voice matters’: Voter turnout nears 70% in Auburn, Opelika and Lee County

“I felt ‘wow, this is such an important time’ and even despite COVID-19, voting is something that everyone gets to do, everyone has a right to do,” Reddy said.

Izzy Seidman, 17, a senior at Auburn High School, directed voter traffic at the Clarion Inn voting location. She, like Reddy, said she wanted to participate.

“I wanted to do my part, and I thought this was the best way to do it,” Seidman said.

Those volunteers were needed and helpful at times across the county when those lines stretched, but wait times fluctuated throughout the day and local voters seemingly got their ballots cast without major issue.

Auburn mayor Ron Anders posted to Twitter on Tuesday thanking poll workers for their efforts in trying to make the polling process go smoothly.

“Spent one hour in line to carry out one of our most important civic responsibilities,” Anders posted. “Everyone working hard to expedite the process. Thank you to all who give of their time to provide a safe and responsible system to vote.”