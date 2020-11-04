‘Your voice matters’: Voter turnout nears 70% in Auburn, Opelika and Lee County

Mirroring towns and cities across the nation, Lee County residents were not deterred by long wait lines at the polls on Tuesday.
Determined voters in Auburn, Opelika and surrounding towns made it to the polls with a turnout between 60-70 percent, estimated county probate judge Bill English.
Quaneasha Buckhanon, 37, of Auburn, first voted in the primary election in the spring. When she was younger, she says she “didn’t think voting mattered.” Casting her vote on Election Day, she says she feels differently.
“You start to hear everyone say, ‘make a difference; your voice matters’ and then you really start to believe every vote does count,” Buckhanon said. “If you have a voice, I feel like it should count towards something.”
Lines stretched at times throughout the day across the county, with poll workers using new technology but making adjustments to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic — in an election unlike any other.
Cecil Vincent, 80, of Auburn, said despite anything he believes the right to vote is why it’s important for citizens to get out and do so.
“I spent many years in the military, and one of the reasons people end up being in the military and fighting in the military is to protect the rights of Americans,” Vincent said.
Thousands had already broken records for absentee voting in the area before Tuesday — and on Election Day, the community showcased its commitment again to being heard.
Many got back involved Tuesday to encourage voting and to help others prepare to vote — even though they already had.
Donna Sollie, a volunteer at Frank Brown Rec Center, said because she casted her absentee vote early, she wanted to help out on Election Day as best she could.
“I believe in democracy — it’s so important to support our democracy and to make sure that every voice is heard,” Sollie said. “We need to work toward building community, relationships and understanding across party lines.”
Sarah Brinkerhoff, 25, and Hillary Holmes, 26, passed out Halloween candy and water to Clarion Inn voters. Like many volunteers, the two jumped from voting locations all day.
“We voted early, and we wanted to support people coming out to vote,” Brinkerhoff said. “We knew lines would be long and we wanted to bring some candy and water to people.”
Young people showed up at the polls as well.
Encouraged by her teachers at Auburn High School, Nandini Reddy, 17, applied to be a poll worker this fall. Stationed at Clarion Inn, Reddy said although she can’t vote yet, she’s glad she could participate in the election process.
“I felt ‘wow, this is such an important time’ and even despite COVID-19, voting is something that everyone gets to do, everyone has a right to do,” Reddy said.
Izzy Seidman, 17, a senior at Auburn High School, directed voter traffic at the Clarion Inn voting location. She, like Reddy, said she wanted to participate.
“I wanted to do my part, and I thought this was the best way to do it,” Seidman said.
Those volunteers were needed and helpful at times across the county when those lines stretched, but wait times fluctuated throughout the day and local voters seemingly got their ballots cast without major issue.
Auburn mayor Ron Anders posted to Twitter on Tuesday thanking poll workers for their efforts in trying to make the polling process go smoothly.
“Spent one hour in line to carry out one of our most important civic responsibilities,” Anders posted. “Everyone working hard to expedite the process. Thank you to all who give of their time to provide a safe and responsible system to vote.”
At the Clarion Inn in Auburn, voters were separated and stacked on top of each other with the polling location split by last name upstairs and downstairs. At Boykin Community Center, poll workers started to use a microphone later in the day to accommodate elderly and disabled voters at times when lines piled up. At Providence Baptist Church in Opelika, the line to submit ballots stretched back outside the building into the field next to the church in the afternoon, but, like at Boykin, backups were alleviated seemingly by nightfall.
“Hats off to the poll workers, experienced and new,” English said then Tuesday night, after nightfall on a long day a the polls and as votes were counted at the Lee County Meeting Center. “We had over 100 new ones and they seemed to take to the experienced workers … And I can’t tell you how many county departments pitched in – we had more county employees helping out than ever before: IT, highway, maintenance, probate.
“They had to get hands-on training first thing this morning,” English added. “The first hour was probably the slowest, and that’s when we had the biggest crush. But I think they learned under pressure, they got it down.”
