Country music star Zach Bryan will perform in Opelika for the fall edition of the Auburn Rodeo October 7 at Sistrunk Farms in Opelika.

Bryan will headline the annual concert that also features Ian Munsick, Luke Grimes and J.R. Carroll. He is a seven-year Navy veteran and actively pursued a career in music while still in the service and made a name for himself with his breakout hit “Heading South.”

“In the video for ‘Heading South,’ shot by phone outside of his Navy Barracks in humid 95 degree heat, Zach’s passion echoes off the strings of his trusted Guild,” according to his website. “Millions of fans have now seen that video without any sort of industry assist. Millions more have connected to the tender, sincere songs found on Zach’s 2019 debut album ‘DeAnn.’”

His first two albums, DeAnn and Elisabeth, were self-releases while Bryan was still enlisted. Shortly after he was discharged, he signed with Warner and produced his first studio album, American Heartbreak, which was released in 2022 and went Platinum.

Joining Bryan in Opelika will be Ian Munsick, a Wyoming native and rising star in the world of country music. Munsick recently released his second album, White Buffalo, on April 7 and his appearance at Auburn Rodeo will be part of his Buffalo Roams Tour, which kicks off on June 22 in Pocatello, ID.

The producers behind the concert, Shane Quick and Nathan Baugh, were also the founders of Rock the South. The concert was once intended to be a one-year celebration before turning into an annual three-day festival. Quick and Baugh also created At The Station, a festival hosted in College Station which was headlined by Bryan and sold out in 48 hours.

“Zach Bryan is one of the best acts in music right now and a fan favorite for this show”, Quick said. “We are fortunate for the opportunity to bring this line up to Alabama. It is going to be a night to remember.”

Over the past three years, Munsick has accumulated nearly 400 million global streams and a host of accolades,” according to Munsick’s website. “The 29-year-old has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and more.”

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes will continue his journey into country music with a stop at Auburn Rodeo this fall. Grimes has not released an album but has a strong of solo releases, including his recent track “Playin’ On The Tracks.” His debut release “No Horse To Ride” was an instant hit in December, debuting at No. 7 on the Country Songs sales chart and garnering over 15 million streams since.

Rounding out the group J.R. Carroll, who debuted with the EP “Long Story Short.” Carroll’s more recent work includes EPs such as “Raging in the Dark” and he is currently Bryan’s touring keyboardist.

Sign up for a presale will be available at https://www.theauburnrodeo.com/, with the presale scheduled through June 22. The general sale is scheduled to begin on June 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are being sold in two sections: the tier three VIP section costs $169.99 and tier three general admission tickets cost $89.99. Parking is a flat fee of $25. Ticket options can be found at https://www.theauburnrodeo.com/tickets and they will be sold directly through www.itickets.com.