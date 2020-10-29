Zeta cleanup underway around Lee County

Homes damaged

Smith said the agency has received anywhere from 75-100 damage reports to homes from Lee County residents. Despite the damage dealt to the county from Hurricane Zeta, Smith said it could be a lot worse.

“I can tell you, Lee County is very fortunate that this is all we have,” Smith said. “If you look at the southern part of the state where it initially came through, and reached us at the high speeds of wind that we had, we were very very fortunate.”

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones also said the county was fortunate compared to others in Alabama.

“I’ve been talking to some of my counterparts in other parts of the state, particularly in the western and southwest and proceeding diagonally across the state to the northeast. Several of the counties have had significant damage in the way of residential damage to homes, vehicles, trees down, power outages,” Jones said.

“We’re very fortunate in Lee County. We did not sustain the type of debris and damage that some of the other counties sustained farther west of us.”

