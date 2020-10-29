Zeta cleanup underway around Lee County

Zeta came and went in a hurry early Thursday, leaving some minor destruction in her wake around Lee County.
Auburn city workers spent Thursday chopping up fallen trees and getting streets reopened. That work helped Alabama get electrical service mostly restored by late afternoon for several customers. was able to partially open one of its closed roadways and power is beginning to be restored to east Alabama customers.
About 410,848 power outages were reported in Alabama as of the early evening hours of Thursday. Of those reported outages, 1,032 are in Lee County, 1,988 in Chambers County, 14,425 in Tallapoosa County, 195 in Macon County and four in Russell County, according to PowerOutage.US.
Midday road hazards lingered around the area. Drivers had to use caution in the area of Highway 51 at Lee Road 44 due to hanging power lines. Traffic signals were out at the intersections of South College Street at Longleaf Drive, South College Street at East University Drive and North College Street at Shug Jordan Parkway.
Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith said the agency was hard at work early Thursday morning.
“Our county engineer and his crew, along with our volunteer fire departments are working just as fast as they can to get [the roads] open,” Smith said.
Homes damaged
Smith said the agency has received anywhere from 75-100 damage reports to homes from Lee County residents. Despite the damage dealt to the county from Hurricane Zeta, Smith said it could be a lot worse.
“I can tell you, Lee County is very fortunate that this is all we have,” Smith said. “If you look at the southern part of the state where it initially came through, and reached us at the high speeds of wind that we had, we were very very fortunate.”
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones also said the county was fortunate compared to others in Alabama.
“I’ve been talking to some of my counterparts in other parts of the state, particularly in the western and southwest and proceeding diagonally across the state to the northeast. Several of the counties have had significant damage in the way of residential damage to homes, vehicles, trees down, power outages,” Jones said.
“We’re very fortunate in Lee County. We did not sustain the type of debris and damage that some of the other counties sustained farther west of us.”
