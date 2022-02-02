Zoning board denies variance for mural amid mounting calls for more public art in Auburn

Members of Auburn’s Board of Zoning Adjustment at their meeting Wednesday weighed in on whether to allow a mattress store a zoning variance to permit a postcard art mural to remain up. The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
“Everybody wants it,” said Austin Bond, owner of the Bedzzz Express on Opelika Road, where the Auburn-centric artwork welcomes drivers commuting from Opelika. “It’s just a matter of trying to get it set up to where it’s a permitting process and it’s really easy for the city to have their opportunity to approve it and make sure it’s going to look correct or attractive.”
Zoning Adjustment members voted 3-3 on the variance, creating a tie and thus rejecting the request.
“The mural does not satisfy the requirements of a variance, so we do recommend denial,” said principal planner Katie Robison, representing the City of Auburn’s planning department, to the board ahead of the vote.
Bond was allowed to submit an appeal for the variance because of several criteria the board reviews, including whether the applicant feels their property suffers “unnecessary hardship” because of the ordinance and if the applicant feels the variance is “necessary for the reasonable use of the land or building,” according to Rollins.
Drew Goodner, chair of the board, and supernumeraries Laticia Khalif-Smith and Mary Boyd voted yes for the denial. Frost Rollins, Emmy Sorrells and Marty Heffren voted no against the denial.
Board member Kimberly White, who is an employee of Auburn University, recused herself from the vote, telling the Opelika-Auburn News she didn’t want to create bias given that university logos and elements are included in the mural.
Bond told the Opelika-Auburn News he’ll press on with his appeal, taking it to the Lee County Circuit Court as per the process.
“In a scenario like this where I didn’t know (about the ordinance) ahead of time, and after you’ve spent the money on a piece of art, they tell you that you might need to paint it over,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”
The mural in question imitates a postcard and bears the words “Greetings from Auburn” with each letter of the city’s name including facets and figures familiar to residents, students and visitors. In the second letter U, an illustration of Samford Hall can be seen. In the letter N, a black-and-white portrayal of Auburn running back Bo Jackson smiles at onlookers.
It faced the board’s vote Wednesday because the city’s zoning ordinance regulates signs, including murals. The ordinance was adopted in 2010 after former Mayor Bill Hamm appointed a Downtown Study Committee to evaluate Auburn’s growing urban core.
The only mural Bond said he’s aware of that’s received approval since adoption of the ordinance is one on the side of Shrimp Basket on South College Street.
“I didn’t ask for permission ahead of time (to have the mural painted),” Bond told the board in the meeting. “But we tried to stay away from specifically anything that could be construed as advertising for our business.”
Board members expressed appreciation for the mural but said the purpose of the Board of Zoning Adjustment is to make judgments based on zoning ordinance.
“I think it does look great (and) I don’t have issues with murals, but it’s something that’s in direct violation of the ordinance,” Goodner told Bond. “If you were coming before us and it hadn’t been done yet, it would absolutely be done.”
Rollins said she supports additional public art and would be interested in seeing consideration of addressing it further by the Auburn Planning Commission or City Council.
The planning department had initial talks with the Planning Commission last summer about the formation of an Auburn Public Art Commission, but Robison said that stalled after lack of authority to create a new city board or commission. She told board members such a hypothetical group could remove the sign ordinance on murals from city law.
Some discussion surrounded the use of the university’s AU logo as well as the partial inclusion of logos for Chicken Salad Chick and Momma Goldberg’s Deli, which were both founded in Auburn. The mural also includes a depiction of the exterior of Toomer’s Drugs.
“I love art (and) I have a child in art school; I have no problem with this in theory,” Sorrells said. “My question comes down to (the fact) there are significant logos … that clearly have to go through some sort of trademarking process. There are (three) very distinct logos of businesses that I can tell, so while it’s not advertising them, I can see that being advertised.
Bond told the board he’s been on positive terms with Chicken Salad Chick founder Stacy Brown in the past, but he hasn’t received approval from either restaurant franchise or the university to include their logos.
Goodner said the zoning ordinance prohibits advertising separate businesses not located on a property, so the mural likely violates this even if not intended to advertise other businesses.
Craig Miller, an Auburn resident and native, told board members in a public hearing he feels the mural adds character to the Plains and should be allowed to stay.
“I think the murals we do have have become staples, just like the businesses that are represented in this,” Miller said. “(On) social media … right now, there’s hundreds and hundreds of comments in support of keeping this mural. There’s no moral, ethical or any reason why we should have to take this mural down in my opinion.”
During the Auburn City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Tuesday ahead of its regular meeting, Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten asked the council to evaluate the sign zoning ordinance at its next meeting on Feb. 15.
“I’d like us to possibly discuss how we can look at the ordinance and its unintended consequences of precluding art to be in our community,” Witten said, referencing the Bedzzz Express mural. “I want to make sure we’re giving art its property.”
Bond said he understood the Board of Zoning Adjustment’s vote because of the terms of the ordinance but hopes his fight to keep the mural can effect change to open the door for more public art in Auburn.
“(The board) delayed it twice, and support has grown since then, and I think that’s positive to see,” he said. “If you go anywhere, Chattanooga, Nashville and other hot cities are putting murals up.”