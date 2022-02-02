Zoning board denies variance for mural amid mounting calls for more public art in Auburn

Some discussion surrounded the use of the university’s AU logo as well as the partial inclusion of logos for Chicken Salad Chick and Momma Goldberg’s Deli, which were both founded in Auburn. The mural also includes a depiction of the exterior of Toomer’s Drugs.

“I love art (and) I have a child in art school; I have no problem with this in theory,” Sorrells said. “My question comes down to (the fact) there are significant logos … that clearly have to go through some sort of trademarking process. There are (three) very distinct logos of businesses that I can tell, so while it’s not advertising them, I can see that being advertised.

Bond told the board he’s been on positive terms with Chicken Salad Chick founder Stacy Brown in the past, but he hasn’t received approval from either restaurant franchise or the university to include their logos.

Goodner said the zoning ordinance prohibits advertising separate businesses not located on a property, so the mural likely violates this even if not intended to advertise other businesses.

Craig Miller, an Auburn resident and native, told board members in a public hearing he feels the mural adds character to the Plains and should be allowed to stay.