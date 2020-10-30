Illinois authorities extradite Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

The shootings happened Aug. 25, two days after a white police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot the 29-year-old Black man seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. Video of the police shooting sparked outrage and helped spur on the protests.

Rittenhouse's case has become a rallying point for some conservatives who see him as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest. Others portray him as a domestic terrorist who incited protesters by showing up wielding a rifle.

At Friday's hearing, Rittenhouse's lawyer said he'd had a change of heart since notifying the court that he planned to call witnesses, including Rittenhouse's mother. Instead, John Pierce focused on what he called "fatal defects" in extradition papers.

A local prosecutor said the law is unambiguous in requiring Rittenhouse's extradition.

"You can imagine the chaos if someone can commit a crime and step over the (state borderline) and get sanctuary," Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Scheller told Novak.