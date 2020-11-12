Post-election warfare clouds chances for COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden's top allies on Capitol Hill adopted a combative posture on COVID-19 relief on Thursday, accusing Washington Republicans of dragging their feet in acknowledging Biden's victory while doubling down on a $2 trillion-plus relief bill that's a nonstarter with congressional Republicans.

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. — both of whom witnessed disappointing outcomes in House and Senate races last week — was that Republicans should concede the presidential election was won by Biden and immediately return to negotiations on COVID relief, with the Democrats' $2.4 trillion "HEROES Act" as the starting point.

"It's most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people," Pelosi told reporters. "It's like the house is burning down, and they just refuse to throw water on it."

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California, speaking just minutes later from the same podium, accused Pelosi of playing politics with COVID, deliberately dragging out pre-election talks on new relief to deny President Donald Trump a victory that could have helped him in the election.