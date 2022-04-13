New driver license system adds online benefits and re-vamps old system

The new statewide driver license system, announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Feb. 4, will call for the shutting down of all Driver License Offices statewide, including the office in Opelika, from Monday, April 18, until the planned reopening date of Tuesday, April 26.

The new system, known as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, or LEADS, will replace a decades-old system in order to reduce wait times. LEADS will allow individuals to pre-apply for their first Alabama Driver License prior to visiting a local office.

“There are a variety of services that we're going to be offering online April 26 that we currently don't offer,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Opelika office. “For example, you won’t have to physically come into a driver's license office to get your license reinstated … [and] commercial drivers can upload medical cards.”

LEADS is expanding online services to allow citizens to update their addresses, view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks, and issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals.

“As far as the in-person experience, we are going to be putting in new hardware,” Burkett said. “It is really integrating can systems that our driver's license specialist managers and examiners currently utilize. The new systems in place will have one interface instead of swapping between multiple systems to do various things … so it should make their job more efficient.”

During this transition, data received from 1970 and on will be converted into LEADS during this time. All ALEA Driver License offices will be closed to the public, starting April 18, for the new system to be installed. Online services will also not be available during that time.

County offices will remain open but only for revenue and probate services. ALEA examiners will also still administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Test, but participants will not receive a copy of their license until offices reopen.

Anyone whose license expires during April 18-26 is eligible to renew their license before that time.