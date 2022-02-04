Opelika teacher wins state classroom decorating contest

An Opelika teacher has won a cash prize after competing in a statewide reading intuitive and classroom decoration competition.

Samantha Knowles, a second-grade teacher at Southview Primary, won the "Be A Champion and Read" decorating contest. She won $200 that can be used in the classroom.

Knowles, a 2018 Opelika Teacher of the Year Honoree, said she enjoys literature and motivating students to read. She said the children noticed her work as she participated in the competition.

"I am very passionate about reading and igniting the fire in my kids," Knowles said. "Every morning my students saw me painting Aubie and Big Al for the bulletin board and as I worked on the decorations, they would ask to see what I added, and through that, they got really excited about the contest."

Knowles plans to buy new books for the classroom library with the prize money and to let her students pick out the books.

The Alabama Education Association hosted the program. To qualify to win the decorating contest, educators across Alabama submitted photos of decorated bulletin boards, walls, or doors that promoted their school's Be A Champion and Read contest.

"I am excited Ms. Knowles is going to use the prize money to buy books for her students," said Susan Williams, president of the Alabama Education Association.