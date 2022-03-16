Richard Hansen, former Auburn University pharmacy college dean, resigns from tenured professor position

Richard Hansen, the former dean of Auburn University's Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his tenured professor position. This comes about a month after Hansen stepped down as dean after sexual assault allegations were made known to the public.

In mid-February, Hansen found himself in the middle of controversy after the Auburn Plainsman reported that Title IX documents showed he had sexually harassed a student at an off-campus location.

Days after the story was published, he resigned from the dean's position but remained a tenured professor, though he was not teaching any classes at the time.

Until Tuesday, Hansen held this position.

“Richard Hansen will not be teaching at Auburn," Jennifer Adams, executive director of public affairs, wrote in an email to the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday. "He resigned yesterday from his position as an Auburn faculty member.”

The search for a new dean continues as Dan Surry, professor and associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Pharmacy, continues to serve as acting dean.