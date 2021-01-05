Alabama Department of Public Health expects COVID-19 vaccination to increase this week

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) expects to administer more COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama this week despite a slow start to the vaccination process.
ADPH said the state has had the vaccine for three weeks and there have been 42,810 vaccine doses administered as of Jan. 4.
The state was initially allocated 226,250 vaccine doses and ADPH knows many Alabamians are anxious and have questions about the speed of getting the new COVID-19 vaccines administered.
“There are several factors that determine how fast we are able to get the vaccine in arms,” the department said in a social media post.
About 15 entities were able to vaccinate when Alabama first received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine because the vaccine required ultra-cold storage. More entities were then able to vaccinate once Alabama received the Moderna vaccine because the vaccine only required a regular vaccine freezer, ADPH said.
In Alabama’s third week of having COVID-19 vaccines, county health departments came on board as vaccinators. However, the second and third weeks of COVID-19 vaccination were holiday weeks so some people waited to get the vaccine after the holidays, according to ADPH.
There are also other factors in play when it comes to administering COVID-19 vaccines.
“Hospital and other entities have to administer doses with a staggered manner to be able to cover any staff outage,” ADPH wrote. “Giving the COVID-19 vaccine is a more complex process than a regular vaccine, including additional required screening and consent information, different handling requirements of product and necessary observation period post-vaccine.”
ADPH recently released a COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard with the hopes of making it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information. The dashboard provides information such as the number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and the number of vaccinations given and can be viewed here.
ADPH is currently in its first phase of vaccination distribution. In Phase 1 potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available, and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.
More than 300,000 Alabamians fall into the Phase 1a population, according to ADPH.
There is no specific timetable about when members of the general public can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible, and only with everyone wearing masks.”