Alabama Department of Public Health expects COVID-19 vaccination to increase this week

“Hospital and other entities have to administer doses with a staggered manner to be able to cover any staff outage,” ADPH wrote. “Giving the COVID-19 vaccine is a more complex process than a regular vaccine, including additional required screening and consent information, different handling requirements of product and necessary observation period post-vaccine.”

ADPH recently released a COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard with the hopes of making it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information. The dashboard provides information such as the number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and the number of vaccinations given and can be viewed here.

ADPH is currently in its first phase of vaccination distribution. In Phase 1 potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available, and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.

More than 300,000 Alabamians fall into the Phase 1a population, according to ADPH.

There is no specific timetable about when members of the general public can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible, and only with everyone wearing masks.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.