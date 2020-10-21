 Skip to main content
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tests positive for coronavirus
Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth leads as the Alabama Senate restarts the session at the State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has tested positive for COVID-19 “despite taking every effort to maintain and follow CDC safety protocols,” according to a Wednesday release from Ainsworth’s office.

“After being notified this afternoon that a member of my Sunday school church group had acquired the coronavirus, I was tested out of an abundance of caution and received notice that the results proved positive,” Ainsworth said in a statement. “Because I follow social distancing rules and wear a mask both in church and in my daily interactions, the positive result shows that even those of us who are the most cautious can be at risk.”

According to the statement, Ainsworth has yet to develop symptoms and plans to quarantine and seek follow-up tests to ensure he is no longer infected before resuming public activities.

“State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has been informed about the results, and my office is taking the necessary steps,” Ainsworth said in the statement. “I appreciate the words of support that have already begun to be extended and am thankful for the prayers that are being offered for my recovery.”

