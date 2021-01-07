Alabama man among four who died at U.S. Capitol Wednesday, another Alabama man arrested

An Alabama man is one of the four people who died at the protest United States Capitol on Wednesday.

The Athens News Courier reports that 55-year-old Kevin Greeson, of Athens, died while at the protest at the U.S. Capitol.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Greeson died from medical issues during the riot, the newspaper reports.

Four people died, including a woman who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol Building. Three other individuals, including Greeson, died after medical emergencies related to the protest at the Capitol, the Associated Press reports.

Another Alabama man was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday near the Capitol. The 70-year-old has in possession of a firearm and materials to make several Molotov cocktails, the New York Times reports.

