Alabama Democrats are renewing the push for red-flag laws after four people were killed and 32 others were injured during a shooting at a 16th birthday party in Dadeville on April 15.

Senate Bill 126 that would establish a procedure for removing firearms from those who pose a danger to themselves or others has been introduced to the Alabama legislature. Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Jefferson County, previously brought similar legislation in the form of a red-flag law when she was a member of the House of Representatives, but ultimately dropped the bill.

Red-flag laws allow family members and law enforcement – along with in some cases, health care providers and school officials – to petition a court to temporarily prevent a person from accessing firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others, according to the Department of Justice.

Coleman and fellow Democratic lawmakers are reintroducing the bill following a fatal shooting last weekend in a small Alabama city of about 3,000 people.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner, Mike Knox, on Monday identified the four victims who died as Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, known as Keke, 17; Philstavious Dowdell, 19; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23.

“Already there have been 162 mass shooters in this country, and it’s only April 17,” said Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

State Democrats said during a press conference two days after the shooting that the country’s gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than the rest of the world. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality data, Alabama’s firearm mortality rate ranks 5th nationally with 23.6 deaths per 100,000 in 2020.

The state was recently awarded $4,489,140 in federal dollars through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which aims to help states create and implement the red-flag laws, also referred to as extreme risk protection order programs. Alabama is among several states to receive the funding — most either noted in their federal funding application that they don’t intend to pass the laws or top lawmakers there have previously stated their opposition.

The Alabama funding application lists a slew of measures they might implement with the money including creating: specialized court-based programs such as drug, mental health, and veterans treatment courts, including those that specifically accept clients with firearm violations, gun violence recovery courts that connect clients in crisis with community resources, threat assessment training for prosecutors, judges, law enforcement, and public defenders among several others measures.

Coleman said the goal is simple, "to prevent gun violence and mass shootings before they happen."