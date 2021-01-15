Alabama's vaccination hotline overloaded, state plans to unveil online portal

On Monday, Jan. 18, law enforcement, firefighters, and those 75 years old or older are eligible to receive the first does of the vaccine. Last week, a statewide toll-free hotline was rolled out for vaccine scheduling.

By end of the first day of operation, it was overloaded with 1.1 million calls, the Associated Press reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Monday her administration is working to improve registration capabilities by creating an online portal in addition to the hotline. There is no set date for the portal’s unveiling, according to a Monday press release.

Nearly 350,000 Alabamians qualify for a vaccine at 75 years old or older.

On Wednesday, ADPH announced no appointments are available at county health departments right now. The call center, at 1-855-566-533, will take each person's contact information and add it to a waiting list. They ask for patience, and callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments become available.

Do not call local hospitals directly to schedule a vaccine appointment.