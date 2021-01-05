COVID-19 variant case confirmed in Georgia

Georgia reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant, which is a more contagious strain of COVID-19, on Tuesday, the state’s department of public health announced.

The Georgia resident who tested positive for the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is an 18-year-old male with no travel history. The resident is in isolation at home. The COVID-19 variant was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab, the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) said.

“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” said GDPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”

B.1.1.7 is believed to be significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus but there is no evidence that the variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death, GDPH said.

The COVID-19 variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom and has been found in several other countries and United States.

