Alabama census estimates released ahead of final results

New population estimates and projection have been released ahead of the final 2020 census results.

The U.S. Census Bureau released the demographic analysis on Dec. 15, which includes national-level estimates of the population by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin as of April 1, 2020.

Separate from the once-in-a-decade head count of each U.S. citizen, demographic analysis uses birth records, death records, data on international migration, and Medicare enrollment records to help the accuracy of the official 2020 U.S. Census numbers.

Alabama has a population estimate of 4,921,532 people, according to the demographic analysis. In July of 2019, the estimate was 4,903,185 people living in the state.

The demographic analysis estimates are one of two methods used to measure coverage and helps understand what population groups may have been undercounted or over counted.

The information from the other method, the post-enumeration survey, is used to estimate how many people and housing units were missed or counted incorrectly in the 2020 census and is scheduled to be available in November 2021.