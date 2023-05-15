Local residents will be among the hundreds of people who will march in Montgomery Tuesday morning to protest against what they described as anti-trans legislation.

Protestors with the "Drag Me to the Capitol" will meet at the Bayard Rustin Community Center and Thrift Store at 635 Madison Ave. Starting at 11 a.m., the group will march from the Alabama Supreme Court to the State Capitol and finish at the State House.

“There will be a huge representation,” said Seth McCollough, the president of Pride on the Plains. “Our voices are not being heard, so we need to show them we are a united people and that the bills are damaging.”

McCollough said they've been planning the event over weekly Zoom meetings. People from across the state plan to attend.

The six House Bills protesters have defined as anti-trans legislation include: House Bills 261, 405, 401, 354, 7 and 312.

House Bill 261, which restricts transgender college athletes, passed with amendments on May 3. It was sponsored by State Rep. Susan DuBose (R-Hoover).

This legislation 1) "prohibits a biological male from participating on an athletic team or sport designated for females;" 2) "prohibits a biological female from participating on an athletic team or sport designated for males in two and four-year public institutions of higher education;" 3) "prohibits adverse action or retaliation against a student who reports a violation of this act;" and 4) "provides a remedy for any student who suffers harm as a result of a violation of this act."

“People just want to play sports – football, baseball or who cares. It's just sports, it doesn't matter,” McCollough said. “I don't understand why it's anybody's business who plays what sport.”

Also sponsored by DuBose, House Bill 405 defines an individual’s “sex” as his or her biological sex, either male or female, at birth. The bill states that "for the purposes of state law, a ‘female’ is an individual whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova, and a ‘male’ is an individual whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female.” The bill was introduced on April 27 and referred to the Alabama House Health Committee.

Noa Hunter, a non-binary transgender person at Auburn University, said the bills are very disheartening.

“Language like that is always meant to gatekeeper the status of womanhood or manhood and exclude people. I don’t think it’s a productive conversation," they said.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Arnold Mooney, House Bill 401 labels “male or female impersonators, commonly known as drag queens or drag kings" as sexual and/or gender-oriented material. It states they're prohibited in K-12 public schools, libraries and other public places where minors are present. The bill was introduced and referred to the House State Government on April 27.

McCollough said the bill could negatively impact the local coffee shop Coffee Mafia, which hosts monthly kid-friendly drag show on Family Fun Days.

On April 20, House Bill 354 was introduced and referred to House Education Policy. It states that "classroom instruction or discussion related to gender identity or sexual orientation may not be provided to public school students K-8 or public school students in a manner that is not age or developmentally appropriate.” It's was sponsored by Republican Rep. Mack Butler.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Ed Oliver, House Bill 7 prevents certain public entities, such as local boards of education and public institutions from promoting, endorsing or requiring affirmation of race, sex or religion. This would also authorize discipline or termination of employees or contractors who violate this act. House Bill 312 is similar in nature and the primary sponsor for that bill is also Oliver.

“Since I teach sixth grade, this could negatively impact me as a teacher,” McCollough said. “Even me mentioning my husband in the classroom could be construed as trying to be instruction or discussion related to gender identity. When miss so-and-so down the hallway mentions her husband, nobody gets in trouble for that. It’s blatant discrimination.”

Auburn University student Aldair Carrillo will attend the march on Tuesday. Though these bills do not personally affect him, he said it could hurt his close friends, like Hunter.

“If these bills get passed, it’s a bigger excuse for people to become more hateful towards them,” Carillo said. “It’s not something that is okay with me, and I will not tolerate it.”

Hunter, who holds a similar opinion, said they're worried about a possible rise in hate crimes due to these bills.

“It’s time for us to help the trans community. They [the sponsors of the bills) start erasing trans people, they’re gonna come after us,” McCollough said. “I just hope people, gay and lesbian people, understand that your rights are in jeopardy too, not just the trans people.”

For further information on the march, visit the Magic City Acceptance Center's Facebook page.