 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mo Brooks faces censure resolution in U.S. House of Representatives
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Mo Brooks faces censure resolution in U.S. House of Representatives

{{featured_button_text}}

Two U.S. House of Representative members are calling for Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville to be censured for his part in the violent protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The resolution from Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida says Brooks’ actions “fueled the mob” and “brought shame on the House of Representatives, jeopardizing its reputation and institutional integrity.”

During his speech before the rally last Wednesday, Brooks said that “today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol Brooks condemned the violence, calling it “despicable” and “un-American.”

If censured, Brooks would have to stand in the well of the House of Representatives while the Speaker or presiding officer reads aloud the resolution as a form of public rebuke.

Censure evolved through House precedent and practice, and is imposed by a simple majority of the full House. A censure does not remove a member from their office; therefore, Brooks would retain his title, stature and power to vote if passed.

Article 1, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution grants the House power to discipline its members for acts that range from criminal misconduct to violations of internal House rules.

There are three levels of discipline: expulsion, censure and reprimand.

The last member censured was Rep. Charles Rangel of New York for the misuse of congressional letterhead for fundraising, impermissible use of rent-controlled facility for campaign headquarters, inaccurate financial reports and federal tax returns.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert