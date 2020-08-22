UA announces long list of COVID-related student restrictions

University of Alabama administrators, joining the ranks of frustrated Tuscaloosa city officials concerned with the lack of compliance by students in following COVID-19 safety protocols, issued a lengthy list of directives late Friday shutting down numerous student activities and gatherings.

The stern measures come after university campuses nationwide have seen common disregard by students not wearing face masks nor following other safety measures, and noticeable spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Auburn officials have shared similar concerns after social media postings of photos showing students crammed into local bars and most not wearing masks.

Various other universities already have shut down on-site classes and sent students home to study online.

'Deeply disappointed'

“The expected rules and behaviors of all students and student organizations have been clearly defined. While we are appreciative to those who have taken these expectations seriously, I am deeply disappointed that those guidelines are not being followed by each and every member of our student body,” University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said in a statement issued late Friday.