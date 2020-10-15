Candidate who touts QAnon endorses Loeffler for Senate

DALLAS, Ga. — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia enthusiastically accepted an endorsement Thursday from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and espoused racist views in a series of online videos.

Loeffler and Greene made the announcement together at a rented open-air pavilion in a public park on the outskirts of metro Atlanta, where suburbs begin to give way to rural farmland, in front of about a dozen supporters, campaign staff and media.

The endorsement highlights Loeffler's embrace of far-right politics as she tries to fend off a challenge from Republican Rep. Doug Collins, a four-term congressman who is one of President Donald Trump's most visible defenders in Congress.

Collins is among 20 challengers seeking to knock Loeffler from the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to less than a year ago by Georgia's governor. The top Democrat in the race is Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Greene said she's backing Loeffler because she's proven to be "the most conservative Republican in the race."

"What impressed me with Kelly is I found out that she believes a lot of the same things that I believe," said Greene.