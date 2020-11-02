Ivy says parole director is resigning

Roam was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy and kidnapping. He remained jailed Monday without bail and it's unclear if Roam has a lawyer to speak for him.

DeKalb police are urging anyone else who may have had contact with Roam to call them at (770) 724-7710.

With NY marathon canceled, Mississippi woman runs at home

A 47-year-old Mississippi woman ran a marathon through her hometown Sunday after the New York City Marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina Fritz told WLOX-TV that running the largest marathon in the world has long been a goal of hers. She trained for months, running another marathon and several half-marathons.

Although she was disappointed not to be able to run in New York, she still wanted to complete her goal. She finished the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) run through Ocean Springs in 4.5 hours, arriving at a friend’s house for a triumphant walk under an arc of colorful balloons.