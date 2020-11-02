Ivy says parole director is resigning

MONTGOMERY — Alabama's parole director is resigning amid criticism that prisoner releases slowed during his tenure, and that Black people in particular were unfairly kept behind bars.
Gov. Kay Ivey tasked Charlie Graddick last year with overhauling the agency and prioritizing safety for victims. Ivey praised Graddick's work at the state agency on Monday as she announced his departure, effective Nov. 30.
“When I asked Judge Graddick to take on the Herculean task of turning around the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Charlie told me he would give it his all. And without question, Judge Graddick has laid a solid foundation by focusing on rebuilding staff morale, improving field operations and upgrading the equipment and technology that our Pardons and Paroles employees need to more effectively and efficiently do their jobs," Ivey said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama and other groups had criticized a slower pace of paroles despite coronavirus infections in the state's prisons.
The parole board effectively came to a “screeching halt,” said Rodreshia Russaw, executive director of The Ordinary Peoples Society, a group that works on criminal justice reform and voter registration.
“Instead of granting parole to eligible people who would be able to better protect and care for themselves at home, the (board) has held fewer hearings, granted parole to fewer people and disproportionately denied parole to Black people in the months since COVID-19 was first reported in Alabama,” Russaw said.
Multiple Alabama schools cancel classes over power outages
CLANTON — More than a half-dozen Alabama school systems canceled classes Monday because of lingering power outages and damage caused by Hurricane Zeta last week.
In central Alabama, Chilton County's school system announced half its 14 schools still lack power five days after Zeta hit southern Louisiana and blasted through Alabama and much of the Southeast. Talladega County schools closed for the day widespread damage and hazardous roads.
News outlets report that at least six other school systems called off classes because of power outages or damage left by Zeta. Mobile County's system was open, but eight individual schools canceled classes because of power problems or damage.
The utility-tracking website poweroutage.us shows Louisiana and Alabama each still has more than 60,000 homes, businesses and other power customers without electricity.
Outages across Alabama stretch from the southwestern corner of the state to the northeast in a band where Zeta came through.
Police say jailed Georgia teen linked to 5 rapes
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say they have linked a suburban Atlanta man to at least five rapes.
DeKalb County police announced Sunday that they believe 18-year-old Demetrius Roam lured victims he met on social media to his apartment just outside Atlanta and raped them there. Police say three of the rapes took place in October.
Roam was arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy and kidnapping. He remained jailed Monday without bail and it's unclear if Roam has a lawyer to speak for him.
DeKalb police are urging anyone else who may have had contact with Roam to call them at (770) 724-7710.
With NY marathon canceled, Mississippi woman runs at home
A 47-year-old Mississippi woman ran a marathon through her hometown Sunday after the New York City Marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tina Fritz told WLOX-TV that running the largest marathon in the world has long been a goal of hers. She trained for months, running another marathon and several half-marathons.
Although she was disappointed not to be able to run in New York, she still wanted to complete her goal. She finished the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) run through Ocean Springs in 4.5 hours, arriving at a friend’s house for a triumphant walk under an arc of colorful balloons.
“Every step of the way, I had someone with me, talking to me and encouraging me, constantly telling me what a good job I was doing even when I felt like I was dying,” she said. “The support means everything. I think I had probably more support than if I had actually run it in person."
Fritz was one of thousands of other runners who registered with New York Road Runners to run the New York City Marathon from home this year. Fritz said she still has plans to participate in the race in New York sometime.
