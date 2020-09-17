State to honor nation's POWs/MIAs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama will honor America’s former prisoners of war and service members who remain missing in action with a virtual ceremony Friday.

The National POW/MIA Recognition Day event can be watched beginning at 11 a.m. Friday by visiting the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page at facebook.com/alsdva.

The ceremony will include remarks by former World War II prisoners of war Seymour “Sy” Lichtenfeld of Mobile and George Mills of Decatur. Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis will give the keynote address.

Lichtenfeld and Mills were captured by German forces in 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge.

Lichtenfeld and 5,000 other American POWs were marched 110 miles to a POW camp, suffering from frostbite all the way.

Mills was among more than 1,500 American soldiers forced to march across Europe for five months, and more than 1,200 of those POWs died from starvation, dysentery and the freezing cold.

Both men were liberated in 1945. However, more than 81,900 American service members remain missing in action from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Subsequent presidents have continued the practice on the third Friday of each September.