Watch now: Gov. Kay Ivey mandates masks in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that facemasks are required in public statewide when interacting within 6 feet of people outside a normal household. The mandate goes into effect 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in place until July 31.

The state’s Safer-at-Home order also remains in effect until July 31.

There is a $500 fine and/or jail time for those who do not follow the mask mandate. Ivey, however, said the goal is not to issue fines or arrest people who do not follow the mandate.

“The goal is to demonstrate the importance, the urgency of engaging this important tool that we all have access to, and that’s a face covering,” she said. “It’s just the smart thing to do as a person, as a citizen, as one who loves your family and who loves your neighbor.”

Alabama’s mask mandate comes after state hospitals hit record highs of COVID-19 patients Tuesday, some at or near intensive care unit capacity, Ivey said.

“Over a two-week period, from June 29 till July 13, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama rose by 50 percent and the number of COVID patients hospitalized during the same time period has increased significantly,” Ivey said. “Earlier this week, 87 percent of our ICU beds statewide were occupied.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the most worrisome statistic is the current situation at Alabama hospitals.

“There are about 30 hospitals in the state now that have either very limited or no ICU capacity at all,” he said. “Only about 12 percent of our ICU beds are available.”

Harris added that there were 1,477 COVID-19 inpatients reported Wednesday morning, a record high. Another 541 hospitalized patients are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“Alabama is not headed in the right direction,” Harris said.

Although still an option, state officials said they do not feel the need to close the Alabama economy again.

“Clearly, there are some other more restrictive actions that we could take such as closing things back down,” Ivey said. “I don’t want to go there unless there are absolutely no other options available.”

Harris agreed, unless people do not follow current health orders.

“I believe that this mask ordinance is the right thing to do because it will prevent disease transmission,” he said. “We really don’t have a lot of other options at this time. We’re frequently asked… ‘Does the economy need to be shut down ?’ The short answer is no, not if people will cooperate with the orders that we have in place.“

New cases, deaths

Alabama set another “COVID-19 cases confirmed in a day” record Tuesday, confirming 2,141 new cases.

There were 58,225 confirmed cases and 1,183 reported deaths in Alabama as of Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Harris said that a third of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alabama were confirmed in the past two weeks.

“We have added more than 18,000 cases just in the past two weeks alone,” he said.

Mandate exceptions

There are exceptions to the mask mandate in Alabama, including exceptions for practical necessity, exercise, effective communication, to facilitate constitutionally protected activity and essential job functions.

The mask mandate exceptions for practical necessity are as follows:

Any person age 6 or younger;

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering;

Any person while consuming food or drink, or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink;

Any person obtaining a service, such as a medical or dental procedure, that requires removal of face covering to perform the service; or

Any person who is required to remove the facial covering to confirm their identity, such as for security or screening purposes.

The mask mandate exceptions for exercise are as follows:

Any person actively engaged in exercise in a gym or other athletic facility if they maintain 6 feet of separation from persons of another household;

Any person who is directly participating in athletic activities; or

Any person who is in a swimming pool, lake, water attraction or similar body of water.

The mask mandate exceptions for effective communication are as follows:

Any person who is seeking to communicate with another person where the ability to see the person’s mouth is essential for communication; or

Any person speaking for broadcast or to an audience if the person maintains 6 feet of separation from persons from another household.

The mask mandate exceptions to facilitate constitutionally protected activity are as follows:

Any person who is voting, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged; or

Any person who cannot wear a facial covering because they are actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship, though wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.

The mask mandate exceptions for essential jobs functions are as follows: