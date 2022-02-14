Tractor-trailer truck and cars blocking traffic Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound

An auto accident Monday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles has blocked traffic on I-85 northbound, and commuters are advised to avoid the area, according to Auburn Police Division Assistant Chief Clarence Stewart.

The incident occurred near mile marker 53 of I-85 between Exit 51 and Exit 57. Emergency services were called at about 1:20 p.m. in response to trees on fire off the shoulder of the interstate, Stewart said. He said APD and the Auburn Fire Division arrived on the scene at about 1:25 p.m.

Traffic is being rerouted at Exit 51 at South College Street and Exit 57 at Bent Creek.

"We're trying to account for all the witnesses and vehicles that may have been involved now, and we do have (ambulances) on standby," Stewart said.

Stewart said no injuries have been reported, and that there were no hazardous materials or chemicals on the tractor-trailer truck.

There is no estimate on when traffic will be reopened as of 2 p.m. Monday.

