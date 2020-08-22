UA announces long list of COVID-related student restrictions

University of Alabama administrators, joining the ranks of frustrated Tuscaloosa city officials concerned with the lack of compliance by students in following COVID-19 safety protocols, issued a lengthy list of directives late Friday shutting down numerous student activities and gatherings.
The stern measures come after university campuses nationwide have seen common disregard by students not wearing face masks nor following other safety measures, and noticeable spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Auburn officials have shared similar concerns after social media postings of photos showing students crammed into local bars and most not wearing masks.
Various other universities already have shut down on-site classes and sent students home to study online.
'Deeply disappointed'
“The expected rules and behaviors of all students and student organizations have been clearly defined. While we are appreciative to those who have taken these expectations seriously, I am deeply disappointed that those guidelines are not being followed by each and every member of our student body,” University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said in a statement issued late Friday.
Soon after that, Myron Pope, vice president for student life, issued a statement listing the closings or restrictions taking place.
They include, effective immediately:
• GREEK HOUSES – ACCESS RESTRICTED AND GATHERINGS PROHIBITED
o All common gathering areas of Greek housing facilities are hereby closed.
o Residents may reside in their rooms.
o Meal service will be grab-n-go for residents and members.
o No one other than residents, advisors and staff may enter a house.
o Social distancing is essential.
o Gatherings are prohibited in the house, on campus, and off campus.
o Escalated consequences will be imposed.
• MORATORIUM ON STUDENT EVENTS
o The University is entering a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction, social or otherwise.
• HOUSING AND RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITIES FACILITIES — ACCESS RESTRICTED AND GATHERINGS PROHIBITED
o Common areas of our Housing and Residential Communities will remain closed.
o Visitors are prohibited.
o Social distancing is essential and gatherings are prohibited in the rooms, on campus, and off campus.
o Escalated consequences will be imposed.
• OFF-CAMPUS HOUSES — GATHERINGS PROHIBITED
o Off-campus residents are required to comply fully with the social activity, mask and social distancing restrictions put in place by the governor and the city.
o Off-campus gatherings are prohibited by law and University rule.
o Escalated consequences will be imposed for anyone who hosts or attends a social gathering in violation of these ordinances.
• ESCALATED CONSEQUENCES
o Hosts of gatherings will receive heightened consequences, even for a first offense.
o Serious and repeated violations will result in suspension.
Also noted in the release:
“As a point of information, violations of the city of Tuscaloosa COVID-19 ordinances by UA students, and any resulting off-campus citations issued by the Tuscaloosa Police Department, are promptly reported to the University and the Office of Student Conduct.
"As such, students who are cited for off-campus incidents can face simultaneous sanctions from both the city and the campus for violating health and safety guidelines….
“We are doing everything in our power to have a successful fall semester. We are calling on our student body to do your part each and every day – on campus and off campus.”
