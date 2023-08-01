NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The wife of former Auburn University football player Robert Shiver has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas after allegedly conspiring to kill him, according to CNN.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, has been accused of unsuccessfully plotting her estranged husband’s homicide with Bahamas natives Terrance Bethel, 28; and Farron Newbold Jr., 29. The three suspects were arrested and flown to Nassau, where they made their first court appearance on Friday, according to the Bahamas Court News.

Bahamian police said they uncovered and foiled the homicide plot while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana, according to CNN and the Bahamas new site. Officers were searching the phone of a suspect in the break-in when they allegedly came across WhatsApp messages detailing the plan to kill Robert Shiver.

CNN reported viewing a police news release and court documents with details about the July 16 incident.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reported that the suspects were not required to enter a plea when they went before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5.

Lindsay Shiver, who carries the maiden name Shirley, was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005. She placed runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant that same year, according to Houston County Pageants Inc.

Robert Shiver played long snapper for Auburn University’s football team from 2006 to 2008. He also had a brief stint in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, according to CBS Sports.

- Alabama managing editor Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.