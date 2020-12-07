With traditional venues shut, Berlin artists take to streets

For Stolarz and Schumann, the performances help keep them fit and energized and donations help with the bills as they wait for more traditional venues to reopen.

They say a silver lining to the street performances has been the ability to get closer to their audiences.

"One gets direct feedback from the people that one doesn't in a large hall," Schumann says.

Not far from where Stolarz and Schumann were set up, a group of artists have another take on street performances.

They've set up two so-called Show Windows where a wide variety of artists perform indoors to street audiences looking in.

There's hip-hop and rockabilly, puppets and cabaret, dancing and comedy and much more. The sounds are piped outside and onlookers are kept at a distance except to put contributions in a hat outside the window.

The concept was set up by a group of independent artists known as Entenfuss Kultur, or Duck's Foot Culture, which in non-pandemic times seeks to link up performers and organizers.

Entenfuss's Gerd Norman said his inspiration for the idea came from an installation he'd seen of an artist sleeping in a shop window, and that the concept has resonated with performers and audiences.