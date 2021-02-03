Northwestern transfer Eku Leota officially signs with Auburn

Former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota is officially an Auburn Tiger.

Leota signed with the Tigers on Wednesday after committing to the team on Saturday. Leota will be a grad transfer at Auburn, which means he is eligible to play immediately.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Leota appeared in eight games for Northwestern in 2020 and racked up 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Eku Leota

Hometown: Asheville, NC

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (High school rating)

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐