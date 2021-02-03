 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern transfer Eku Leota officially signs with Auburn
0 comments

Northwestern transfer Eku Leota officially signs with Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
AU FB Pat Dye helmet sticker

AU FB Pat Dye helmet sticker on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota is officially an Auburn Tiger.

Leota signed with the Tigers on Wednesday after committing to the team on Saturday. Leota will be a grad transfer at Auburn, which means he is eligible to play immediately.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Leota appeared in eight games for Northwestern in 2020 and racked up 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Eku Leota

Hometown: Asheville, NC

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ (High school rating)

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert