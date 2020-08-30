 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen, Sandra Beck
0 entries

Allen, Sandra Beck

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

April 1, 1941 - August 28, 2020 Sandra Beck Allen, 79, of Ellerslie, GA passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Allen. Sandra was a passionate educator, world traveler, missionary and lover of God and family. Sandra is survived by her son, Blayne Allen of Marietta, GA; her daughter, Sandy Allen Formby (Jake) and her three granddaughters, Madelynn, Mary and Mallory Formby, all of Opelika, AL. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Beck and her brother, James Beck. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Manchester City Cemetery. Flowers and online condolences may be sent to Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA at www.coxfh.com. Cox Funeral Home (706) 846-3110

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert