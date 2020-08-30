Allen, Sandra Beck

April 1, 1941 - August 28, 2020 Sandra Beck Allen, 79, of Ellerslie, GA passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Allen. Sandra was a passionate educator, world traveler, missionary and lover of God and family. Sandra is survived by her son, Blayne Allen of Marietta, GA; her daughter, Sandy Allen Formby (Jake) and her three granddaughters, Madelynn, Mary and Mallory Formby, all of Opelika, AL. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Beck and her brother, James Beck. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Manchester City Cemetery. Flowers and online condolences may be sent to Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA at www.coxfh.com. Cox Funeral Home (706) 846-3110
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.