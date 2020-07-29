Alverson, Bobby W.

May 24, 1946 - July 25, 2020 Graveside services for Mr. Bobby W. Alverson of Opelika are 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 30th at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Blountsville, Alabama. Mr. Alverson, who died on Saturday, July 25th at his home, was born on May 24, 1946 in Albertville, Alabama. He loved Bass fishing, designing new products and restoring antique Ford Hot Rods. His hands were always busy, but he always made time for family. He was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Martha Mead Alverson. I was always proud to say that my parents said "till death do us part and they meant it." We are all happy that they are once and forever again together. Survivors include children: Jennifer Eastridge of Opelika, Melanie Alverson of Reno, Nevada; siblings: Sue Alverson, Joe (Theresa) Alverson, Terry (Dorothy) Alverson, Dennis (Myra) Alverson, Charles (Kathy) Alverson all of Albertville, Alabama, Rex Alverson of Gadsden, Alabama; grandchildren: Gabriel Smith, Judd Eastridge, Brooklyn Lagay of Opelika. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to a charity of your choice.
