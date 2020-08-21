 Skip to main content
Andrews, Rev. John
Andrews, Rev. John

Graveside service for Rev. John Andrews, 70, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Pastor Mark X. Lee will officiate. Rev. Andrews, affectionately called "Jabo", passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home. He is survived by: one son, Tellis (Sharon) Dowdell of Auburn, AL; a granddaughter, Taleese Dowdell; one sister, Thelma (Jim) Benford of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Glenn Andrews and Michael (Sharon) Andrews both of Auburn, AL; two aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Andrews, Rev. John
Andrews, Rev. John
