Baker, Gayle Rice

August 23, 1963 - August 1, 2020 Gayle Rice Baker went to be with the Lord the morning of August 1, 2020. Gayle, age 56, was a long-time resident of Opelika, AL. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin on the Tallapoosa river relaxing, kayaking and celebrating holidays with her family. Gayle loved helping those in need and always put others before herself. Her career was in Property Management in the Opelika/Auburn area for over 25 years. She loved attending her son's Taekwondo and wrestling matches and was always so proud of Austin. Gayle enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles with her husband and participated in many chili cook-offs and charitable events at the Harley shop in Opelika. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and many friends. Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Mike Baker; and her son, Austin (Jordan) Baker; her granddaughter Lily Marie Baker; her mother- and father-in-law, Lewis and Linda Baker; and siblings: Troy Rice, Brian Rice, Emery Rice, and Mark Rice. She is preceded in death by her parents: Emery Clyde and Emily Rice; and her sister, Jo Browning. Visitation will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Monday, August 3rd from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be at First Fellowship Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 4th at 11 am and will be followed with a private burial service for close family and friends in Daviston, AL at 1 pm.
