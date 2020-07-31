You have permission to edit this article.
Baker, Mary Ellis Washington
Baker, Mary Ellis Washington

October 1, 1931 - July 24, 2020 Graveside service for Mary Baker, 88, of Auburn, AL (Brownsville Community), will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Cobb Cemetery, County Road 33, Auburn, AL 36830, Bishop Freddie Williams, Officiating, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert, Eulogist. Mrs. Baker, who passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Auburn, Alabama, was born October 1, 1931 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mrs. Baker will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Survivors include: fourteen children, Gwendolyn Demps of Orlando, FL, James (Rebecca) Baker of Salem, AL, Grant Baker, Jr. of Auburn, AL, Joyce (James) Brown, Jarvis Baker both of Tuscaloosa, AL, Rosemary (Larry) Fuller of Orlando, FL, Rodney (Angel) Baker of Opelika, AL, Ronald (Miriam) Baker of Auburn, AL, Sharon (Ernest) Bennett of Port Jarvis, NY, Wyves (Tommie) Poole of Sandersville, GA, Radford (Janice) Baker of Tuscaloosa, AL, Magnus (Ashlee) Baker of Fairburn, GA, Mavis (Edward) Cantu of New Braunfels, TX and Dexter (Tonya) Baker of Opelika, AL; forty-six, grandchildren; forty-eight, great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one sister, Erma Jane White of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, W.C. (Rosemary) Reeves of Winter Garden, FL and Louis Washington of Atlanta, GA; three sisters-in-law, Essie Lee Felton, Elaine Washington and Shirley Washington Eiland; god-son, Rachard White; host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

