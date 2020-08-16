You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Balint, John Alexander "Alex"
0 entries

Balint, John Alexander "Alex"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

May 12, 1985 - August 12, 2020 Mr. John Alexander "Alex" Balint, a resident of Opelika, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 35. Mr. Balint was born in Alexander City, AL on May 12, 1985. He graduated from Horseshoe Bend High School in Newsite, AL. He was a roofer and HVAC installer until he became disabled. Mr. Balint is preceded in death by his grandmother Roberta Bonne't. His grandfather, Hugh Marlin Boyd and his uncle, Richard Boyd. Mr. Balint is survived by his wife, Laura Balint; children: Kendric McIntire, Autumn McIntire, Kaylei Tucker, Austin and Jeffery Butler; sister, Misty Coon (Brannon); brother, Josh Balint (Keisha); father, John Balint (Susan); mother, Paronda Boyd (Mirenda): nieces and nephews: Elaina Patterson, Jaiden Balint, Greyson Balint, and Harper Coon. A memorial will be held to celebrate the life of Alex at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com

+1 
Balint, John Alexander "Alex"
+1 
Balint, John Alexander "Alex"
To plant a tree in memory of John Alexander "Alex" Balint as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert