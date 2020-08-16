Balint, John Alexander "Alex"

May 12, 1985 - August 12, 2020 Mr. John Alexander "Alex" Balint, a resident of Opelika, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 35. Mr. Balint was born in Alexander City, AL on May 12, 1985. He graduated from Horseshoe Bend High School in Newsite, AL. He was a roofer and HVAC installer until he became disabled. Mr. Balint is preceded in death by his grandmother Roberta Bonne't. His grandfather, Hugh Marlin Boyd and his uncle, Richard Boyd. Mr. Balint is survived by his wife, Laura Balint; children: Kendric McIntire, Autumn McIntire, Kaylei Tucker, Austin and Jeffery Butler; sister, Misty Coon (Brannon); brother, Josh Balint (Keisha); father, John Balint (Susan); mother, Paronda Boyd (Mirenda): nieces and nephews: Elaina Patterson, Jaiden Balint, Greyson Balint, and Harper Coon. A memorial will be held to celebrate the life of Alex at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.