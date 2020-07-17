Barnes, Ashley Evans

October 26, 1976 - July 15, 2020 Ashley Evans Barnes passed away on Wednesday at the age of 43 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Opelika, she received a masters in Education at Auburn University and taught for The Lee County School system for 19 years. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She had a quiet spirit and spoke with words of faith, wisdom, compassion, and love. Above all else she loved God and her family. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Jamie Barnes; son, Evan and daughter Emma; as well as her father, Philip Evans (Jackie); mother, Kathy Pollard (Bill); sisters, Katie Sellers and Tiffany Clay (Adam); nephews, Tyler and Sam, and niece Charlotte. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church Opelika. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by the service at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation at NLMSF.org Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
