You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennett, Sr., Jessie Barnard "JB"
0 entries

Bennett, Sr., Jessie Barnard "JB"

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

September 12, 1941 - July 26, 2020 Mr. Jessie Barnard Bennett, Sr., son of the late Mr. Gasbee Bennett and Mrs. Thelma Card Bennett, was born September 12, 1941 in Auburn, Alabama. He was 78. "JB" as he known by family and friends, graduated from Lee County Training School and attended Southern Union Community College (formerly Opelika Technical College). He enjoyed watching TV and listening to music. On Sunday, July 26, 2020, he departed this life at Lafayette Extended Care in Lafayette, Alabama. He was preceded in death by one sister, Wardine Marshall. Memories of his life will be cherished by: a daughter, Elizabeth Bennett of Barre, VT; one son, Jessie Bennett, Jr. of Walden, NY; a sister, Martha (Melvin) Phillips of Brooklyn, NY; devoted companion, Jo Ann Strickland of Auburn, AL; five grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

+1 
Bennett, Sr., Jessie Barnard "JB"
+1 
Bennett, Sr., Jessie Barnard "JB"
To plant a tree in memory of Bennett Sr. Jessie Barnard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News