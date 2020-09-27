Berger, Helen F.

July 2, 1928 - September 21, 2020 Mrs. Helen F. Berger, 92, of Keller, TX, formerly of Auburn and Notasulga, AL died peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 with her children at her side. Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 am, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Auburn with Father Andrew B. Jones presiding. Burial will follow immediately after in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Notasulga. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the church prior to the service. Helen was born July 2, 1928 in Ithaca, NY. She was a longtime resident of Auburn where she and her husband raised their four children and she later worked at the Auburn University Federal Credit Union. She was an active member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and served as Eucharistic Minister for many years. She enjoyed gardening and tending to the family farm in Notasulga. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter Catherine Ann Roberts. She is survived by her son, Emil T. Berger of Arlington, TX; daughters Denise Hunter (David) of Fort Worth, TX and Diane Ferguson (Timothy) of Braselton, GA; grandchildren Aaron, Nathan, Dustin, Derick and Daniel Hunter; several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mary and Tom Pittman and all the wonderful caregivers of Meadowview Place in Keller, TX for the love and compassion they have shown Helen over the last 5 years. She was able to live out her final years with joy and dignity because of their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michaels Catholic Church. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com