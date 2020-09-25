Berger, Helen F.

 Skip to main content
July 2, 1928 - September 21, 2020 Mrs. Helen F. Berger of Keller, Texas and formerly of Auburn and Notasulga, passed away Monday, September 21st, in Keller, Texas. Her funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Monday, September 28th, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Auburn, with Father Michael Farmer officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:00 am prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Notasulga Cemetery. A Full obituary will be published at a later date.

